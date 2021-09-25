Federal judge deals blow to vaccine mandate for NYC teachers

AP National News

By MICHAEL HILL

Associated Press

New York City schools have been temporarily blocked from enforcing a vaccine mandate for its teachers and other workers by a federal appeals judge days before it was to take effect. The mandate for the the nation’s largest school system was set to go into effect Monday. But late Friday, a judge for the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a temporary injunction and referred the case to a three-judge panel an an expedited basis. Department of Education spokesperson Danielle Filson says officials are seeking a speedy resolution by the circuit court next week.