German court hears damages claim over Brazil dam collapse

BERLIN (AP) — A Munich court has heard a claim for compensation from a German certification company over a devastating dam collapse in Brazil in January, 2019. More than 270 people died when the dam at a mine operated by Brazilian mining giant Vale collapsed, flooding nearby Brumadinho with mud. A local unit of Germany’s TUeV Sued had been involved in inspecting the structure. The city of Brumadinho and relatives of an engineer who was killed in the collapse sued TUeV Sued for compensation and damages at the state court in Munich. Presiding judge Ingrid Henn said Tuesday that she will announce a decision on Feb. 1.