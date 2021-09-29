Skip to Content
Takeaways from Trump aide’s account of chaotic White House

By JILL COLVIN
NEW YORK (AP) — A White House press secretary and chief of staff to then-first lady Melania Trump paints a deeply unflattering picture of Donald Trump in a book out next week. Stephanie Grisham describes Trump as a man with a “terrifying” temper who ogled a young aide and tried to impress dictators while president. Grisham’s book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House,” charts her path from low-level press wrangler to the president and first lady’s inner circles. She compares the experience to “living in a house that was always on fire.”

