Dozens killed and abducted in Nigeria’s north

AP National News

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s troubled northern region continues to witness violence with the death of 32 persons and the abduction of 24 persons in two states, local officials told The Associated Press. The attacks in Niger and Sokoto states happened on Tuesday, and a phone blackout in the affected areas made it difficult for residents to call for help. The assailants are believed to be mostly young men from the Fulani ethnic group who were once nomadic cattle herders and are caught up in a decades-long conflict with Hausa farming communities over access to water and grazing land.