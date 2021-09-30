Ethiopia kicks out 7 UN officials amid pressure on blockade

AP National News

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia says it is kicking out seven United Nations officials whom it accuses of “meddling” in the country’s internal affairs, as pressure grows on the government over its deadly blockade of its Tigray region. The expulsions announced Thursday are the Ethiopian government’s most dramatic move yet to restrict humanitarian access to the region of 6 million people after nearly a year of war. The U.N. has been increasingly outspoken as the flow of vital supplies has been brought to a near-halt for weeks. The U.N. humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, this week told The Associated Press that the crisis in Ethiopia is a “stain on our conscience.” A foreign ministry statement said the officials must leave Ethiopia within 72 hours.