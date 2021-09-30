JBS Foods cited after worker dies in Colorado chemical vat

AP National News

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Officials say meatpacker JBS Foods Inc. faces about $59,000 in fines following the death of a worker who fell into a vat of chemicals used to process animal hides at one of the company’s meat processing facilities in northern Colorado. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says the employee at the plant in Greeley fell into the vat March 27 while trying to install a paddlewheel used to churn the chemicals. Investigators determined JBS failed to adequately secure a trolley and hoist that were being used to lift the paddlewheel. The Greeley Tribune reports that JBS and its Swift Beef Co. operations were cited for eight safety violations.