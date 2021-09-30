London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman

AP National News

LONDON (AP) — A serving London police officer has been sentenced to a whole life sentence for the kidnapping, rape and murder of a woman in a case that shocked the nation. The 48-year-old Wayne Couzens was accused of using his police identification and COVID-19 laws to trick 33-year-old Sarah Everard into his car in a false arrest as she walked home from visiting a friend in south London on March 3. Prosecutors said he handcuffed Everard on the pretext that she broke lockdown rules, drove her dozens of miles out of the capital then raped and killed her. Couzens had pleaded guilty to the charges of abduction, rape and murder. Justice Adrian Fulford said Thursday that Couzens planned his crime in detail and went “hunting a lone female to kidnap and rape.”