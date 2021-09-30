Military suicides rise 15% as senior leaders call for action

AP National News

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and ROBERT BURNS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of military suicides jumped by 15% in 2020, fueled by significant increases in the Army and Marine Corps that senior leaders said were troubling and require more effort to prevent. Data released by the Pentagon showed there were 580 suicides last year, compared to 504 the prior year. Of those, the number of suicides by Army National Guard troops jumped by about 35%, from 76 in 2019, to 103 last year, and the active duty Army saw a nearly 20% rise. Military and defense leaders expressed concern about the numbers.