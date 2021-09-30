Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 10:29 AM

Powell sees inflation cooling, evading ‘difficult situation’

KTVZ

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday that current high levels of inflation are likely to fade next year and won’t prevent the Fed from pushing toward its goal of full employment. In comments before the House Financial Services Committee, Powell said he believes inflation will decline without the Fed having to raise rates, which would potentially slow hiring. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content