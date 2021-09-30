Sudanese protesters demand civilian rule, want army out

AP National News

By NOHA ELHENNAWY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Thousands of Sudanese have rallied in the capital of Khartoum against the country’s military and demanding the formation of new transitional authorities that would exclusively consist of civilians. Thursday’s demonstration accused the generals of derailing the country’s transition to democracy. Sudan has been ruled by an interim joint civilian-military government since the since the military’s ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019, following four months of mass protests. The transitional government has been under increasing pressure to end wars with rebel groups as it seeks to rehabilitate the country’s battered economy, attract much-needed foreign aid and deliver the democracy it promised.