Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ conspiracy

AP National News

By DAVE COLLINS

Associated Press

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits related to his claims that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin entered default judgments against Jones and other defendants this week for failing to turn over documents to lawyers for the parents of two children killed in the shooting. Juries will now determine how much in damages he will have to pay. Jones and one of his lawyers criticized the ruling. Twenty children and six educators were killed in the 2012 shooting. Jones has since acknowledged that the massacre did occur.