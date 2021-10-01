American, other airlines will require employee vaccinations

AP National News

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue will require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s happening as the Biden administration steps up pressure on airlines to adopt vaccine mandates. A key White House adviser talked about the matter with the CEOs of American, Delta and Southwest, according to people familiar with the situation. United Airlines already requires employees to be vaccinated, and United says it could terminate more than 300 employees who have refused to get the shots. Delta says it will require vaccination or weekly testing. Delta and Southwest haven’t said how they will comply with President Joe Biden’s vaccination mandate.