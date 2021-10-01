Foundations aim to persuade Americans to get vaccinated

AP National News

By HALELUYA HADERO

AP Business Writer

Philanthropies are pouring millions into programs aimed at persuading Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The money is being spent on community-based organizations, local social media influencers and other things aiming to dispel myths and misinformation. The Helmsley Charitable Trust, the charity established by the late hotel magnate Leona Helmsley, has been running TV and radio ads in rural counties across seven states encouraging people to take the shot. Meanwhile in New York City’s Bronx borough, members of The Bronx Initiative are attempting to persuade unvaccinated people during street outreaches. Sometimes, they offer gift cards as an incentive to get the shot.