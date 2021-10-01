NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal
By ANNE M. PETERSON and ROB HARRIS
AP Sports Writers
National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird has resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed misconduct, including sexual coercion, by North Carolina coach Paul Riley.
