Subpoenas could shed light on how Jan. 6 rally came together

The latest round of subpoenas from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection may help uncover the degree to which former President Donald Trump, his campaign and White House were involved in planning the rally that preceded the riot. The 11 subpoenas sent this week went to people who organized or worked at the rally at the Ellipse where Trump encouraged the crowd to march to the Capitol. Most of the organizers had worked on Trump’s presidential campaign or in his administration and could provide new details of how the rally that launched the violent attack came together.