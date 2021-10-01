Suit dismissed in South Bend officer’s shooting of Black man

AP National News

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer in South Bend, Indiana, in a killing that snarled then-Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign. The family of 54-year-old Eric Logan sued the city of South Bend and former police Sgt. Ryan O’Neill over the June 2019 shooting that happened when O’Neill said Logan refused to drop a knife while the officer was investigating a report of a person breaking into cars. The federal judge found that O’Neill acted reasonably when Logan moved toward him with a knife raised over his head. An attorney for the Logan family says an appeal was being considered.