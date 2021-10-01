UK’s Princess Beatrice names first child Sienna Elizabeth

AP National News

LONDON (AP) — Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their newborn daughter Sienna Elizabeth. In a tweet Friday, Beatrice revealed the name alongside a picture of Sienna Elizabeth’s footprints. Sienna Elizabeth is Queen Elizabeth II’s 12th great-grandchild. She was born on Sept. 18 at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, weighing in at 6 pounds and 2 ounces (2.8 kilos). Beatrice is 10th in the line of succession to the British throne, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York. Beatrice, 33, is already stepmother to Mapelli’s son Christopher Wolf, who is known as Wolfie, from a previous relationship.