Democrats see political peril in replacing Minneapolis PD

AP National News

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal on the Minneapolis ballot about the future of policing in the city where George Floyd was killed has its roots in the “defund the police” movement. And it has centrist Democrats worried that it could spell defeat. The fight is a microcosm for what’s been happening across the country as communities debate policing amid the nationwide reckoning on race that followed Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. Republicans are still hammering Democrats for anything that smacks of defunding the police as they seek to win suburban voters. Only the most progressive Democrats still embrace the slogan.