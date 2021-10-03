Israel enlists army, security agency to halt Arab crime wave

AP National News

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli government says it is enlisting the military and the Shin Bet internal security agency as it tries to rein in a wave of violence in the country’s Arab sector. The Arab minority, which makes up around 20% of Israel’s population, has been convulsed by violent crime in recent years. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday told a special ministerial committee that the situation has reached a red line and must be addressed. He said the matter will take “considerable time, effort and resources.” The committee said the army and Shin Bet would help confiscate illegal weapons as one of its first moves.