Taliban raid suspected IS hideout after bombing in capital

AP National News

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban forces have raided an Islamic State affiliate’s hideout in the Afghan capital and killed several insurgents, hours after a bombing outside a mosque. Suspicion for that deadly attack quickly fell on the Islamic State group, which has ramped up attacks against its Taliban enemy. The Taliban statement did not say how many insurgents were killed in the raid. Sunday’s bombing was the deadliest attack since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan with the chaotic departure of the last U.S. troops. The Islamic State group earlier claimed responsibility for the horrific airport bombing on Aug. 26 that killed more than 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops.