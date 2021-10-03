US raises concern as China flies warplanes south of Taiwan

AP National News

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The Chinese military flew 16 warplanes over waters south of Taiwan on Sunday as the United States expressed concern about what it called China’s “provocative military action” near the self-governing island that China claims. China sent 38 warplanes into the area on Friday and 39 aircraft on Saturday. A statement from U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said China’s military activity near Taiwan risks miscalculation and undermines regional peace and stability. China and Taiwan split in 1949 during a civil war in which the Communists took control of mainland China and the rival Nationalists set up a government on Taiwan.