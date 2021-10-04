Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:01 AM

Ambassador Bridge border crossing closed in both directions

KTVZ

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as police investigate possible explosives found in the area. Investigators say the area surrounding the bridge that links Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit has also been evacuated. Windsor police say traffic is being rerouted to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and the Blue Water Bridge. Police say their explosives unit is on scene. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content