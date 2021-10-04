Detroit posthumously honors Franklin with post office naming

AP National News

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Aretha Franklin was given a bit of R-E-S-P-E-C-T when a post office in her hometown of Detroit was named after the late singer. Members of Franklin’s family as well as postal and elected officials visited the former Fox Creek post office to celebrate the name change honoring the Queen of Soul. The post office is about five miles east of downtown and not far from a concert amphitheater on the Detroit River that also is named for Franklin. It now will be known as the “Aretha Franklin Post Office Building.” Franklin died in 2018 at age 76 in her Detroit home.