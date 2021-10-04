Judge slams claims that Jan. 6 rioters are treated unfairly

AP National News

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

A Texas man who joined the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been sentenced to 45 days behind bars. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan handed down the sentence for Matthew Mazzocco on Monday after she blasted comparisons between the riot and the Black Lives Matter protests over racial injustice. The judge’s remarks came days after another judge in Washington’s federal court suggested that the Justice Department was being too hard on the Jan. 6 defendants compared to the people arrested during the protests after George Floyd’s murder. Prosecutors had been seeking three months of home confinement instead of jail time.