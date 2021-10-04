Refugee admissions hit record low, despite Biden’s reversal

AP National News

By JULIE WATSON

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Refugee admissions to the United States fell to a record low during the 2021 budget year despite President Joe Biden’s pledge to bring back the program that was decimated by the Trump administration. A total of 11,445 refugees were allowed into the United States during the last budget year, which ended on Thursday. That’s according to a person with access to the information who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the figure. That number does not include the tens of thousands of Afghans brought to the United States as American troops withdrew from Afghanistan, ending the 20-year war there.