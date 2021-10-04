Trump faces deadline for questioning in defamation suit
By JENNIFER PELTZ
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A court has set a Dec. 23 deadline for former President Donald Trump to undergo questioning in a former “Apprentice” contestant’s defamation lawsuit over what he said in denying her sexual assault allegations. Lawyers for Summer Zervos and Trump discussed the case during a Manhattan court teleconference Monday. Zervos appeared on “The Apprentice” in 2006. She went public a decade later with claims that he subjected her to unwanted kissing and groping in 2007. He denied it and retweeted a message that called her claims “a hoax.” The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted, unless they come forward publicly as Zervos has.
