As Lebanese got poorer, politicians stowed wealth abroad

AP National News

By BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — A trove of leaked documents shows that for years, Lebanon’s politicians and bankers have stowed wealth in offshore tax havens and used it to buy expensive properties. It’s a galling revelation for masses of newly impoverished Lebanese caught in one of the world’s worst economic meltdowns in decades. Some of the newly outed holders of offshore accounts belong to same ruling elite that is being blamed for the collapse and for derailing the lives of ordinary Lebanese. Many in the tiny country have lost access to savings and now struggle to get water, electricity and medicine.