Assailants fatally shoot 3 men in disputed Kashmir

AP National News

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Assailants have shot and killed three men in Indian-controlled Kashmir in separate attacks blamed by police on militants fighting against Indian rule in the disputed region. The first two killings occurred in Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar while the third was in the northern Hajin area. Police are calling the killings “terror incidents.” The Himalayan territory of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan. Both countries claim it in its entirety. Rebels in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi’s rule over the region since 1989.