Coronavirus deaths in Russia surpass 900 a day for 1st time

AP National News

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s daily toll of coronavirus deaths has surpassed 900 for the first time of the pandemic. The record reported Wednesday comes amid a low vaccination rate and the government’s reluctance to impose tough restrictions to control new cases. Russia’s state coronavirus task force reported 929 new COVID-19 deaths and 25,133 new confirmed infections on Wednesday. The Kremlin has blamed the surge on too few Russians getting vaccinated. As of Tuesday, almost 33% of Russia’s 146 million people had received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine. Government officials have rejected the idea of imposing a lockdown and said that regional authorities would take local steps to stem the spread of the virus.