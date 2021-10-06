Google: flight search tool can help you fly “greener”

AP National News

By MATT OTT

AP Business Writer

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Searching for flights on Google just got “greener.” The tech giant on Wednesday debuted a new tool on Google Flights that tells users which flights in a search result have lower carbon emissions. Flights with significantly lower emissions are highlighted in green indicating what percentage below the median they are for that route. Users can search for flights based on carbon impact, and the results will list the greenest flights at the top of the list. The new flight feature and others are part of a sustainability initiative Google CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted Wednesday in a blog post.