Judge: Mediator will sort claims in Florida condo collapse

AP National News

By CURT ANDERSON

AP Legal Affairs Writer

A judge says a mediator will be named to sort through claims arising from the collapse of a Florida condominium that killed 98 people. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said at a hearing Wednesday that he is hoping to avoid a bitter and lengthy battle over money by victims. The goal is to come up with a plan to distribute money from the planned sale of the Champlain Towers South site in Surfside, Florida, plus insurance payouts and any lawsuit proceeds. The 12-story beachfront condominium collapsed in the early morning of June 24. The cause has not been identified, but the building needed millions of dollars in critical repairs.