Qatar’s top diplomat in Abu Dhabi as relations with UAE ease

AP National News

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar’s foreign minister has arrived in Abu Dhabi and met with its crown prince in the clearest sign so far that relations between the two Gulf Arab states are easing following a years-long embargo that strained ties. The United Arab Emirates’ state-run WAM news agency reported on Wednesday that the crown prince received Qatar’s top diplomat at a palace in Abu Dhabi. The brief report said the two “discussed the strong ties between their countries and ways to enhance them to serve the interests of their nations.” While ties remain tense, the visit by Qatar’s foreign minister is seen as a significant step toward easing the relationship.