Biden to expand 2 Utah national monuments cut by Trump

AP National News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — President Joe Biden will expand two sprawling national monuments in Utah, the governor said Thursday. Those changes were made by President Donald Trump’s administration and decried by environmental and tribal groups who sued to reverse them. Bears Ears National Monument was downsized by 85% and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument was cut by nearly half under the Trump administration. The cuts had been applauded by conservative state leaders who considered the size of both monuments U.S. government overreach. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he was disappointed in the decision to expand them