Police: Tennessee grocery store shooter used 3 legal guns

AP National News

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man who fatally shot one person and wounded 14 others before killing himself at a Tennessee grocery store last month used three guns purchased legally over the past year-and-a-half. Collierville Police announced Thursday that 29-year-old UK Thang used two pistols and a rifle in the shooting. He was carrying extra ammunition and extra loaded magazines when police found him. Thang owned a sushi business inside the Kroger store. He had been asked to leave by management after a disagreement with an employee on the morning of Sept. 23. Thang returned that afternoon, shooting 10 employees and five customers.