UN: 10,000 displaced as clashes escalate over key Yemen city

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says fighting over the key Yemeni city of Marib last month displaced around 10,000 people. Clashes have escalated as the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels intensified their push to take the provincial capital from the internationally recognized government. The International Organization for Migration says the newly displaced bring to around 170,000 the number of people who have fled fighting elsewhere in Yemen to Marib since the beginning of 2020. Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014, when the Houthis captured the capital, Sanaa, forcing the country’s president and his government to flee the city to the south, and then later to Saudi Arabia.