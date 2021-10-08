Ex-jail director to serve time in jail once called inhumane

AP National News

By MARK GILLISPIE

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The former director of a county jail in Cleveland where federal authorities called conditions inhumane has been sentenced to serve nine months in that same jail. Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove did not allow 56-year-old Kenneth Mills to delay his sentence as his attorneys appealed. Mills didn’t speak during Friday’s hearing. Prosecutors say that under Mills’ tenure, inmates lived in overcrowded, unsanitary conditions with little or no medical care and inedible food. Mills was convicted in September on misdemeanor counts of dereliction of duty and falsification. One of Mills’ attorneys said the case is “riddled with hypocrisy” and that an appeal is planned.