Google to ban ads appearing next to climate denial content

AP National News

LONDON (AP) — Google is taking action to stop climate change deniers from spreading misinformation or making money. The company says it is blocking digital ads promoting false climate change claims from appearing alongside content on its platforms, including YouTube videos. Google said ion Thursday that it was rolling out a new policy for advertisers, publishers and YouTube creators in November. It says new rules “will prohibit ads for, and monetization of, content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change.” The rules will apply to any content calling climate change a hoax or denying that greenhouse gas emissions and human activity have contributed to the earth’s long-term warming.