German companies urge next government to step up on climate

AP National News

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Dozens of large German companies have urged the country’s next government to put in place ambitious policies to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord. In an open letter Monday, 69 companies said the next government needs to put Germany “on a clear and reliable path to climate neutrality” with a plan for doing so within its first 100 days in office. The signatories include chemicals giant Bayer, steelmaker ThyssenKrupp and sportswear firm Puma. The center-left Social Democrats narrowly beat outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative Union bloc in last month’s election. They were due to meet Monday with the environmentalist Greens party and the pro-business Free Democrats to discuss forming a coalition government.