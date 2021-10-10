Right-sizing the force: Army offers armor for smaller troops

AP National News

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Army Capt. Kim Pierre-Zamora remembers the protective vest she was issued when she went to basic training. It was a size medium that hung too low, making it difficult for her to even bend over. When she tried to shoulder her weapon, she had to move the vest. It’s a common complaint from female soldiers and small-stature men who have struggled with the bulky armor they’ve worn over two decades of war. The Army for the first time is handing out armor in three additional sizes and can be adjusted to fit better and allow soldiers to move faster and more freely.