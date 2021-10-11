Guatemala transfers prosecutor who pursued former dictator

AP National News

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s attorney general has transferred the prosecutor leading the office that took former dictator Efraín Ríos Montt and other former military officers to trial for crimes against humanity. Attorney General Consuelo Porras moved Hilda Pineda to a new office pursuing crimes against tourists. Pineda confirmed Monday that she was transferred. The United States already announced it was pulling its financial support from Porras’ agency and yanked her U.S. visa, saying it considers her an obstacle to the fight against corruption in Guatemala. In July, Porras faced international criticism for removing Juan Francisco Sandoval, head of the country’s Special Prosecutor Against Impunity office.