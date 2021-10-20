Czech Republic hit by rise of infections unseen since April

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic has been hit by a steep rise in coronavirus infections that have reached levels unseen since late April. The government is set to meet Wednesday to approve new measures to tame the surge. The day-to-day increase in new cases reached 3,246 on Tuesday, more than double the cases a week ago when it was 1,507. It was the highest number since April 20. The new infections surpassed 100 per 100,000 people in seven days with 117 positive cases. The fast rise of infections is accompanied by increasing numbers of people who need hospitalization and those who die.