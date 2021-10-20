Edmunds: Volkswagen Taos vs. Chevrolet Trailblazer

Edmunds

The Volkswagen Taos and Chevrolet Trailblazer are two of the latest in a growing crowd of extra-small crossover SUVs. These entry-level crossovers provide lots of utility in a relatively small package and offer many features found in larger SUVs. Cutting back on size doesn’t mean cutting back on convenience. Chevrolet introduced the Trailblazer for 2021. It quickly stood out as Edmunds’ favorite model in the class thanks to its comfortable interior and wealth of driver aids and technology features. Now for 2022 Volkswagen has debuted its all-new Taos. Which of these SUVs is the better buy? Edmunds’ experts compared them to find out.