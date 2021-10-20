S Korean military to appeal ruling on transgender soldier

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says it will appeal a landmark court ruling that struck down its decision to discharge the country’s first known transgender soldier before she was found dead earlier this year. A local district court ruled this month that the military unlawfully discriminated against the soldier by forcing her out for undergoing gender reassignment surgery. The Defense Ministry says it plans to ask the Justice Ministry to approve the appeal, as required by law. Local media reported that the ministry is worried about a possible backlash in the military and administrative confusion if it accepts the ruling. The appeal is expected to draw strong protests from human rights groups, which have urged the military to guarantee service for sexual minorities.