California officials prepare to vaccinate children age 5-11

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Public health departments across California are gearing up to administer coronavirus vaccines to children ages 5 to 11 in the coming weeks and officials say they are planning “family-friendly” events — including at schools — to convince parents and guardians to get their kids vaccinated. The White House on Wednesday detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for elementary school youngsters in a matter of weeks. Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the safety and effectiveness of giving low-dose shots to the roughly 28 million children in that age group. Gov. Gavin Newsom previously announced California would have the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren.