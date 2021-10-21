German gas station attendant assaulted by customer over mask

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a gas station attendant in Germany has been punched and kicked by a customer after an argument over the latter’s failure to wear a mask. The incident in Bremen came about a month after a gas station clerk was fatally shot in western Germany by a man who refused to wear a mask. Doing so remains mandatory in shops and some other indoor situations in Germany. Police said the argument started when the 21-year-old customer walked into the gas station shop without a mask to pay for his fuel. The 67-year-old attendant pointed out that wearing a mask was obligatory and an argument ensued.