Greenpeace chief warns of ‘greenwashing’ at UN climate talks

BERLIN (AP) — The head of environmental group Greenpeace has warned against efforts by countries and corporations to “greenwash” their ongoing pollution of the planet at the upcoming U.N. climate talks. The summit in Glasgow is expected to see a flurry of new commitments from governments and businesses to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. But climate campaigners say behind-the-scenes lobbying before the talks could hamper efforts to achieve an ambitious deal. Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, said leaked documents show how some countries recently tried to water down a U.N. science panel report on global warming. She said this shows some governments’ public support for climate action is undermined by their actions behind closed doors.