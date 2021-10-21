Jurors to get case of ex-deputies in Georgia stun-gun death

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Jurors are scheduled to begin deliberations Friday in the murder trial of three former Georgia sheriff’s deputies. They’re accused of killing a man during a 2017 arrest when they shocked him with stun guns. Closing arguments concluded Thursday in Sandersville in the trial of Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell and Rhett Scott. Prosecutors say the three white men had no reason to detain 58-year old Eurie Martin, who was Black. The defendants say Martin was illegally walking in the road in the tiny town of Deepstep during a 30-mile journey to see relatives on a hot summer day.