Mask mandate may relax in some South Florida schools

MIAMI (AP) — The mask mandate for students in some South Florida schools could soon be eased as local rates of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to fall. Miami-Dade school Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says the number of students being quarantined has dropped significantly since school started. He says a decision will be based on the latest data and advice from a task force of local doctors. An easing of the policy would give parents an opt-out provision. Masks were mandated when the delta variant caused a spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The district joined a handful of others defying orders by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration to let parents decide whether children wore masks.