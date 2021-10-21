Official: US at turning point in dealing with Myanmar crisis

By VICTORIA MILKO

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A senior U.S. official says the United States is at a turning point in deciding how to handle the crisis in military-ruled Myanmar, weighing further political and economic steps to pressure the government to change its behavior. U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet told The Associated Press that the humanitarian and security situation is getting worse in Myanmar, while the economy suffers amid the lack of political progress. The U.S. has been one of the most vocal opponents of the military takeover that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in February. Suu Kyi was arrested and detained with top members of her party. Chollet says there are political and economic levers that can be pulled by the U.S. and others to pressure the government.