Prosecutor: Salvadoran to plead guilty to 4 Nevada killings

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A prosecutor in Nevada says a 22-year-old Salvadoran immigrant who was facing two death penalty trials in the killings of four people will plead guilty and go to prison for the rest of his life. Wilber Ernesto Martinez Guzman was in a Reno courtroom Thursday to admit killing a Reno couple and two women in Gardnerville during a two-week stretch in January 2019. Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks says the plea will resolve murder, burglary and weapon cases in Washoe and Douglas counties and result in maximum consecutive sentences on all charges. Police say Martinez Guzman told them he committed the crimes because he needed money to buy methamphetamine.